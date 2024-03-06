Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹417.65 and closed at ₹418.50. The high for the day was ₹417.65 and the low was ₹399.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,666.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹998.30 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,220,914 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹395.4 with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -8.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to assess the trend and make informed decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-54.72%
|6 Months
|-54.13%
|YTD
|-36.4%
|1 Year
|-35.4%
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹404.65 with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 3,220,914 shares with a closing price of ₹418.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!