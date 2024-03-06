Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 404.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 417.65 and closed at 418.50. The high for the day was 417.65 and the low was 399.05. The market capitalization stood at 25,666.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 998.30 and 318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,220,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹395.4, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹404.1

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 395.4 with a percent change of -2.15 and a net change of -8.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely to assess the trend and make informed decisions.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-54.72%
6 Months-54.13%
YTD-36.4%
1 Year-35.4%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹404.1

The current price of Paytm stock is 404.65 with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹418.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 3,220,914 shares with a closing price of 418.5.

