Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 903.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 914 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 926.95 and closed at 920.8. The stock reached a high of 928.6 and a low of 897 throughout the day. Paytm's market capitalization is 57,336.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The total BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 158,524.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹914, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹903.8

Paytm stock is currently priced at 914, with a net change of 10.2 and a percentage change of 1.13. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.13% and the net change is 10.2.

06 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹920.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 158,524 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 920.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.