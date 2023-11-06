Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹926.95 and closed at ₹920.8. The stock reached a high of ₹928.6 and a low of ₹897 throughout the day. Paytm's market capitalization is ₹57,336.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The total BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 158,524.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
