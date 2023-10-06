Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock soars as trading begins

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹865, and the close price was ₹862.9. The stock had a high of ₹901.5 and a low of ₹863.75. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹56,845.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹939 and ₹439.6, respectively. The BSE volume for Paytm on that day was 63,987 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹896.1 with a 3.85 percent change and a net change of 33.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, resulting in a positive overall change. Investors in Paytm may be seeing favorable returns on their investment.
On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 63,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Paytm shares on that day was ₹862.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!