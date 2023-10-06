Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock soars as trading begins

Hello User
Paytm stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 3.85 %. The stock closed at 862.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 896.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 865, and the close price was 862.9. The stock had a high of 901.5 and a low of 863.75. The market capitalization of Paytm was 56,845.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 939 and 439.6, respectively. The BSE volume for Paytm on that day was 63,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹896.1, up 3.85% from yesterday's ₹862.9

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 896.1 with a 3.85 percent change and a net change of 33.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, resulting in a positive overall change. Investors in Paytm may be seeing favorable returns on their investment.

06 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹862.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 63,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Paytm shares on that day was 862.9.

