Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Surges in Positive Trading

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹401 and closed at ₹438.35. The stock had a high of ₹472.5 and a low of ₹395.5. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹28,680.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹438.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,905,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.