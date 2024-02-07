Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Surges in Positive Trading

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹401 and closed at ₹438.35. The stock had a high of ₹472.5 and a low of ₹395.5. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹28,680.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹438.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,905,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-40.72%
|3 Months
|-53.96%
|6 Months
|-45.69%
|YTD
|-29.0%
|1 Year
|-19.19%
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹451.6. It has experienced a 3.02 percent change, which represents a net change of 13.25.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 2,905,895 shares. The closing price for Paytm's shares on that day was ₹438.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!