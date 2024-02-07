Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 438.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.6 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 401 and closed at 438.35. The stock had a high of 472.5 and a low of 395.5. The market capitalization of Paytm is 28,680.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 438.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,905,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-40.72%
3 Months-53.96%
6 Months-45.69%
YTD-29.0%
1 Year-19.19%
07 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹451.6, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹438.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 451.6. It has experienced a 3.02 percent change, which represents a net change of 13.25.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹438.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 2,905,895 shares. The closing price for Paytm's shares on that day was 438.35.

