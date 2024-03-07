Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 404.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 404.65 and closed at 404.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 404.65, while the low was 384. The market capitalization stood at 24,961.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 182,693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:02:31 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹393, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹404.1

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 393, with a percent change of -2.75 and a net change of -11.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.75%, resulting in a net decrease of 11.1.

07 Mar 2024, 08:02:44 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹404.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 182,693 shares with a closing price of 404.1.

