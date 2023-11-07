Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹914 and the close price was ₹903.8. The high for the day was ₹914.75 and the low was ₹876.2. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹55,846.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹439.6. There were 100,428 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.