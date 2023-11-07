Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹914 and the close price was ₹903.8. The high for the day was ₹914.75 and the low was ₹876.2. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹55,846.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹439.6. There were 100,428 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm.
The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹876.95 and a high price of ₹889.25 for the day.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹880.3 with a percent change of -2.6 and a net change of -23.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.6% and the value has decreased by ₹23.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|3 Months
|5.11%
|6 Months
|21.76%
|YTD
|65.85%
|1 Year
|35.41%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 100,428 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹903.8.
