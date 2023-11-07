Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 903.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 880.3 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 914 and the close price was 903.8. The high for the day was 914.75 and the low was 876.2. The market capitalization of Paytm was 55,846.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 439.6. There were 100,428 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 876.95 and a high price of 889.25 for the day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹880.3, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹903.8

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 880.3 with a percent change of -2.6 and a net change of -23.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.6% and the value has decreased by 23.5.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months5.11%
6 Months21.76%
YTD65.85%
1 Year35.41%
07 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹880.3, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹903.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 880.3. There has been a decrease of 2.6% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -23.5.

07 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹903.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 100,428 shares. The closing price for the stock was 903.8.

