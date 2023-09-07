Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as investors grow wary

On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹900.05 and closed at ₹898.8. The stock reached a high of ₹905 and a low of ₹884. Its market capitalization is ₹56,452.57 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is ₹939, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 36,713 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹889.45 with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -9.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the net change in value is a decrease of 9.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Shriram Finance
|1888.0
|7.3
|0.39
|1944.45
|1147.05
|70691.87
|Power Finance Corp
|261.5
|4.0
|1.55
|277.2
|100.85
|69038.13
|One 97 Communications
|888.5
|-10.3
|-1.15
|939.0
|439.6
|56312.08
|Muthoot Finance
|1282.2
|4.2
|0.33
|1379.95
|911.4
|51473.69
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|294.25
|0.1
|0.03
|346.4
|176.3
|36298.63
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹892.85. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.95 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 36,714 shares. The closing price of Paytm's shares was ₹898.8.
