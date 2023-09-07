Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as investors grow wary

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Paytm stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 898.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Paytm opened at 900.05 and closed at 898.8. The stock reached a high of 905 and a low of 884. Its market capitalization is 56,452.57 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 36,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 10:49 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹889.45, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹898.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 889.45 with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -9.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the net change in value is a decrease of 9.35.

07 Sep 2023, 10:35 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shriram Finance1888.07.30.391944.451147.0570691.87
Power Finance Corp261.54.01.55277.2100.8569038.13
One 97 Communications888.5-10.3-1.15939.0439.656312.08
Muthoot Finance1282.24.20.331379.95911.451473.69
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services294.250.10.03346.4176.336298.63
07 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹892.85, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹898.8

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 892.85. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.95, suggesting a decrease of 5.95 in the stock price.

07 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹898.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 36,714 shares. The closing price of Paytm's shares was 898.8.

