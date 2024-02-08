Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹461.3 and closed at ₹451.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹496.75, while the lowest price was ₹461.3. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹31,550.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹395.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,581,861.

