Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Paytm stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 451.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 461.3 and closed at 451.6. The highest price reached during the day was 496.75, while the lowest price was 461.3. The market capitalization of Paytm was 31,550.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 395.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,581,861.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹496.75, up 10% from yesterday's ₹451.6

Paytm stock is currently priced at 496.75, with a 10% increase in value. This represents a net change of 45.15.

08 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹451.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a BSE volume of 2,581,861 shares. The closing price for the stock was 451.6.

