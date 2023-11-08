Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Sees Upward Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 881.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 903.7 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's open price was 887.95 and the close price was 880.3. The stock had a high of 893.7 and a low of 876.95. The market capitalization of Paytm was 55,929.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 91,091.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Shriram Finance1981.7-5.15-0.262049.951190.074200.25
SBI Cards & Payment Services750.9-2.85-0.38932.35690.971040.73
One 97 Communications903.6522.42.54998.3439.657272.27
Muthoot Finance1324.5-13.1-0.981379.95911.453171.82
L&T Finance Holdings142.00.20.14144.3578.9735211.33
08 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹903.7, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹881.25

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 903.7 with a percent change of 2.55. The net change in the stock price is 22.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.55% or 22.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 885 and a high price of 906.8 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹900, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹881.25

According to the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 900. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.13, indicating a positive movement in the price. The net change in the stock price is 18.75, suggesting a significant increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.25%
3 Months7.62%
6 Months24.62%
YTD66.04%
1 Year35.38%
08 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹885, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹881.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 885. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

08 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹880.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 91,091 shares with a closing price of 880.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.