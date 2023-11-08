Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Sees Upward Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹887.95 and the close price was ₹880.3. The stock had a high of ₹893.7 and a low of ₹876.95. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹55,929.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 91,091.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Shriram Finance
|1981.7
|-5.15
|-0.26
|2049.95
|1190.0
|74200.25
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|750.9
|-2.85
|-0.38
|932.35
|690.9
|71040.73
|One 97 Communications
|903.65
|22.4
|2.54
|998.3
|439.6
|57272.27
|Muthoot Finance
|1324.5
|-13.1
|-0.98
|1379.95
|911.4
|53171.82
|L&T Finance Holdings
|142.0
|0.2
|0.14
|144.35
|78.97
|35211.33
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹903.7 with a percent change of 2.55. The net change in the stock price is 22.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.55% or ₹22.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.25%
|3 Months
|7.62%
|6 Months
|24.62%
|YTD
|66.04%
|1 Year
|35.38%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 91,091 shares with a closing price of ₹880.3.
