Paytm Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -9.99 %. The stock closed at 496.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 524 and closed at 496.75. The highest price reached during the day was 526.4, while the lowest price was 447.1. The market capitalization of Paytm stands at 28,397.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 395.5. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last day was 2,278,788.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹496.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 2,278,788 shares. The closing price of Paytm shares was 496.75.

