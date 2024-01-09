Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet Amidst Investor Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 690.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was 686.25 and the closing price was 685. The stock had a high of 702.85 and a low of 684.35. Paytm's market cap is currently at 43,834.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm on that day was 166,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹683, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹690.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 683. There has been a -1.09% percent change, indicating a decrease in stock value. The net change is -7.5, suggesting a decrease of 7.5 points in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.88%
3 Months-29.96%
6 Months-16.15%
YTD8.67%
1 Year25.25%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹690.5, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹685

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 690.5 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 5.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

09 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹685 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a BSE volume of 166,319 shares and closed at a price of 685.

