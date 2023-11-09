Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 881.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 897.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was 885, and the closing price was 881.25. The stock reached a high of 906.8 and a low of 885. The market capitalization of Paytm is 56,954.42 crore. The 52-week high is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 87,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹897.4, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹881.25

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 897.4 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 16.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.83% and has seen a net increase of 16.15. This indicates that investors are showing positive sentiment towards Paytm's stock.

09 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹881.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 87,698 shares. The closing price for the stock was 881.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.