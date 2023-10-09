Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Plummets as Investors Worry

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 927.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 913.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 897.05 and closed at 896.1. The highest price recorded during the day was 936, while the lowest price was 897.05. The market capitalization of Paytm stands at 58,865.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 939 and 439.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 595,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹913.9, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹927.9

The current stock price of Paytm is 913.9, showing a decrease of 1.51% or a net change of -14. This means that the stock has decreased in value compared to the previous trading day.

09 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹927.9, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹896.1

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 927.9, with a percent change of 3.55 and a net change of 31.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 3.55% or 31.8. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the company's performance and future prospects.

09 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹896.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 595,153 shares, and the closing price was 896.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.