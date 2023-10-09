Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Plummets as Investors Worry

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹897.05 and closed at ₹896.1. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹936, while the lowest price was ₹897.05. The market capitalization of Paytm stands at ₹58,865.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹939 and ₹439.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 595,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.