Paytm Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 897.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the opening price of Paytm was 900, while the closing price was 897.4. The stock reached a high of 904 and a low of 890.2. The market capitalization of Paytm is 56,751.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹897.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was recorded at 66,418 shares. The closing price for Paytm's shares was 897.4.

