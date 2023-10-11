Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹913.85 and closed at ₹905. The stock's high for the day was ₹954.6, while the low was ₹910.15. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at ₹60,236.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. On the BSE, Paytm had a trading volume of 240,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.