Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹913.85 and closed at ₹905. The stock's high for the day was ₹954.6, while the low was ₹910.15. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at ₹60,236.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. On the BSE, Paytm had a trading volume of 240,721 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹952.75. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.25, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹3.25. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in the recent period.
