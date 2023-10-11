Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Paytm stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 949.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Paytm opened at 913.85 and closed at 905. The stock's high for the day was 954.6, while the low was 910.15. Paytm's market capitalization is currently at 60,236.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, and the 52-week low is 439.6. On the BSE, Paytm had a trading volume of 240,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹952.75, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹949.5

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 952.75. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.25. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in the recent period.

11 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹905 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 240,721 shares. The closing price of the stock was 905.

