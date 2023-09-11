Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 894.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 904.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 892.2 and closed at 894.15. The stock reached a high of 919 and a low of 883.8. The market capitalization of Paytm is recorded at 57,362.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 92,705.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹904.25, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹894.15

The current stock price of Paytm is 904.25 with a percent change of 1.13. This means that the stock has increased by 1.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, Paytm's stock is performing well and experiencing upward momentum.

11 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹894.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 92,705 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares was 894.15.

