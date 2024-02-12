Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 419.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Paytm was 416.35, and it closed at 447.1. The stock had a high of 438.2 and a low of 408.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is 26,666.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 395.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,614 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹414.8, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹419.85

The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is 414.8. There has been a 1.2% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.05.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.82%
3 Months-57.43%
6 Months-51.44%
YTD-33.93%
1 Year-40.53%
12 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹419.85, down -6.09% from yesterday's ₹447.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 419.85 with a percent change of -6.09. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 6.09%. The net change is -27.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 27.25.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹447.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a volume of 1,781,614 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 447.1.

