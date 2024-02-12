Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Paytm was ₹416.35, and it closed at ₹447.1. The stock had a high of ₹438.2 and a low of ₹408.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹26,666.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹395.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,614 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹414.8. There has been a 1.2% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.82%
|3 Months
|-57.43%
|6 Months
|-51.44%
|YTD
|-33.93%
|1 Year
|-40.53%
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹419.85 with a percent change of -6.09. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 6.09%. The net change is -27.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹27.25.
On the last day of trading, Paytm had a volume of 1,781,614 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹447.1.
