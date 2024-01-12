Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹690.75 and closed at ₹684.8. The stock had a high of ₹691.45 and a low of ₹679. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹43,468.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 75,741.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.