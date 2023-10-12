Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 949.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's open price was 949.5 and the closing price was also 949.5. The stock reached a high of 978 and a low of 946.55 during the day. Paytm has a market capitalization of 61657.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 954.6 and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 186917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹949.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 186,917 shares. The closing price for Paytm on this day was 949.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.