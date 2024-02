Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹428.75, while the close price was ₹419.85. The stock had a high of ₹436 and a low of ₹411.1. Paytm's market cap was recorded at ₹26,841.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹395.5. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 1,095,159. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹393.05, down -6.99% from yesterday's ₹422.6 The current data shows that Paytm stock has a price of ₹393.05. There has been a percent change of -6.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹385.75 and the high price was ₹408.65.

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹396, down -6.29% from yesterday's ₹422.6 The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹396 with a percent change of -6.29 and a net change of -26.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a substantial drop of 26.6 points. Investors should be aware of this decline and carefully evaluate the reasons behind it before making any investment decisions.

Paytm Live Updates ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS More Information

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.72% 3 Months -56.88% 6 Months -51.12% YTD -33.56% 1 Year -35.1%

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹422.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹419.85 The current stock price of Paytm is ₹422.6 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 2.75 points or 0.65% compared to its previous value.

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 1,095,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹419.85.