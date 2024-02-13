Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹428.75, while the close price was ₹419.85. The stock had a high of ₹436 and a low of ₹411.1. Paytm's market cap was recorded at ₹26,841.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹395.5. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 1,095,159.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that Paytm stock has a price of ₹393.05. There has been a percent change of -6.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹385.75 and the high price was ₹408.65.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹396 with a percent change of -6.29 and a net change of -26.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a substantial drop of 26.6 points. Investors should be aware of this decline and carefully evaluate the reasons behind it before making any investment decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.72%
|3 Months
|-56.88%
|6 Months
|-51.12%
|YTD
|-33.56%
|1 Year
|-35.1%
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹422.6 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 2.75 points or 0.65% compared to its previous value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 1,095,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹419.85.
