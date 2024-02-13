Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -6.99 %. The stock closed at 422.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 428.75, while the close price was 419.85. The stock had a high of 436 and a low of 411.1. Paytm's market cap was recorded at 26,841.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 395.5. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 1,095,159.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹393.05, down -6.99% from yesterday's ₹422.6

The current data shows that Paytm stock has a price of 393.05. There has been a percent change of -6.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was 385.75 and the high price was 408.65.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹396, down -6.29% from yesterday's ₹422.6

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 396 with a percent change of -6.29 and a net change of -26.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a substantial drop of 26.6 points. Investors should be aware of this decline and carefully evaluate the reasons behind it before making any investment decisions.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.72%
3 Months-56.88%
6 Months-51.12%
YTD-33.56%
1 Year-35.1%
13 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹422.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹419.85

The current stock price of Paytm is 422.6 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.65. This means that the stock has increased by 2.75 points or 0.65% compared to its previous value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹419.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 1,095,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was 419.85.

