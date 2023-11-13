Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹903.9, and the close price was ₹893.35. The stock reached a high of ₹908.25 and a low of ₹889. The market capitalization was ₹56,484.77 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 16,625 shares.
According to the current data, the stock price of Paytm is ₹896. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.1%
|3 Months
|4.09%
|6 Months
|29.99%
|YTD
|68.39%
|1 Year
|42.63%
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹896.6. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,625 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹893.35.
