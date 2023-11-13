Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 895.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 896 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 903.9, and the close price was 893.35. The stock reached a high of 908.25 and a low of 889. The market capitalization was 56,484.77 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 16,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹896, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹895.55

According to the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 896. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.1%
3 Months4.09%
6 Months29.99%
YTD68.39%
1 Year42.63%
13 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹896.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹895.55

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 896.6. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹893.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,625 shares. The closing price of these shares was 893.35.

