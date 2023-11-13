Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹903.9, and the close price was ₹893.35. The stock reached a high of ₹908.25 and a low of ₹889. The market capitalization was ₹56,484.77 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 16,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.