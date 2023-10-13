Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Paytm stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 957.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 984.9, and the close price was 971.9. The high for the day was 984.9, while the low was 951.8. The market capitalization of Paytm is 60,749.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 978, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 146,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹945.05, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹957.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 945.05. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

13 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹957.6, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹971.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 957.6 with a percent change of -1.47. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.47% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14.3, indicating a decrease of 14.3 units.

13 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹971.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 146,288 shares. The closing price for Paytm on this day was 971.9.

