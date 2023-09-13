Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 864.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 846.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 869.75 and closed at 864.95. The stock's highest price for the day was 877.7, while the lowest price was 857. The market capitalization of Paytm is 54,451.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, and the 52-week low is 439.6. On the BSE, a total of 48,050 shares of Paytm were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services823.15-12.15-1.45982.2690.977876.11
Shriram Finance1894.5-16.5-0.861974.951147.0570935.25
One 97 Communications835.55-29.4-3.4939.0439.652956.17
Muthoot Finance1267.5-4.55-0.361379.95911.450883.56
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services292.3-0.7-0.24346.4176.336058.08
13 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹846.95, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹864.95

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 846.95. There has been a percent change of -2.08, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -18, indicating a decrease of 18 in the stock price.

13 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹864.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 48,057 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Paytm shares on that day was 864.95.

