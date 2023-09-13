Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Downturn

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹869.75 and closed at ₹864.95. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹877.7, while the lowest price was ₹857. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹54,451.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. On the BSE, a total of 48,050 shares of Paytm were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|823.15
|-12.15
|-1.45
|982.2
|690.9
|77876.11
|Shriram Finance
|1894.5
|-16.5
|-0.86
|1974.95
|1147.05
|70935.25
|One 97 Communications
|835.55
|-29.4
|-3.4
|939.0
|439.6
|52956.17
|Muthoot Finance
|1267.5
|-4.55
|-0.36
|1379.95
|911.4
|50883.56
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|292.3
|-0.7
|-0.24
|346.4
|176.3
|36058.08
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹846.95. There has been a percent change of -2.08, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -18, indicating a decrease of ₹18 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 48,057 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Paytm shares on that day was ₹864.95.
