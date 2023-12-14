LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Paytm stock price went down today, 14 Dec 2023, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 616.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.