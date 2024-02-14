Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹400.1 and closed at ₹422.6. The stock reached a high of ₹408.65 and a low of ₹380.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,157.83 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹395.5. A total of 1,591,960 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of ₹342.4 and a high price of ₹360 during the current day.
Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price is ₹344.5, with a percent change of -9.43 and a net change of -35.85. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in the stock price. Investors should be cautious and monitor the stock closely.
Click here for Paytm Profit Loss
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹352.85 with a percent change of -7.23. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -27.5, indicating a significant drop in value. Overall, this suggests that Paytm's stock is currently performing poorly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.74%
|3 Months
|-61.44%
|6 Months
|-55.99%
|YTD
|-40.18%
|1 Year
|-41.87%
The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is ₹353.5, with a percent change of -7.06 and a net change of -26.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
On the last day, the volume of Paytm shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,591,960 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹422.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!