Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -9.43 %. The stock closed at 380.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 400.1 and closed at 422.6. The stock reached a high of 408.65 and a low of 380.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 24,157.83 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 395.5. A total of 1,591,960 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 342.4 and a high price of 360 during the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹344.5, down -9.43% from yesterday's ₹380.35

Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price is 344.5, with a percent change of -9.43 and a net change of -35.85. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in the stock price. Investors should be cautious and monitor the stock closely.

Click here for Paytm Profit Loss

14 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹352.85, down -7.23% from yesterday's ₹380.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 352.85 with a percent change of -7.23. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -27.5, indicating a significant drop in value. Overall, this suggests that Paytm's stock is currently performing poorly.

14 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.74%
3 Months-61.44%
6 Months-55.99%
YTD-40.18%
1 Year-41.87%
14 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹353.5, down -7.06% from yesterday's ₹380.35

The current data shows that the Paytm stock price is 353.5, with a percent change of -7.06 and a net change of -26.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹422.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Paytm shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,591,960 shares. The closing price of the shares was 422.6.

