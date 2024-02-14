Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹400.1 and closed at ₹422.6. The stock reached a high of ₹408.65 and a low of ₹380.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,157.83 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹395.5. A total of 1,591,960 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.