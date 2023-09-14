Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Soar in Trading Today

Paytm's stock opened at ₹869.75 and closed at ₹864.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹877.7, while the lowest was ₹825.35. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹53,179.23 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹939, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Paytm was 297,084.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.74%
|3 Months
|-8.32%
|6 Months
|46.33%
|YTD
|57.86%
|1 Year
|13.94%
The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹851 with a percent change of 1.51. This means that the stock has increased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 12.7, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹12.7 in value. Overall, the stock price of Paytm has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at ₹851.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 297,084 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹864.95.
