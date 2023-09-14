Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 838.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 851 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

Paytm's stock opened at 869.75 and closed at 864.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 877.7, while the lowest was 825.35. The market capitalization of Paytm is 53,179.23 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 939, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Paytm was 297,084.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.74%
3 Months-8.32%
6 Months46.33%
YTD57.86%
1 Year13.94%
14 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹851, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹838.3

The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is 851 with a percent change of 1.51. This means that the stock has increased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 12.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 12.7 in value. Overall, the stock price of Paytm has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at 851.

14 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹864.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 297,084 shares. The closing price for the shares was 864.95.

