Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock soars as trading opens

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm's stock opened at ₹604 and closed at ₹601.45. The stock reached a high of ₹615.9 and a low of ₹604 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹38,482.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹472. On the BSE, a total of 916,263 shares of Paytm were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.