Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock soars as trading opens

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 606.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm's stock opened at 604 and closed at 601.45. The stock reached a high of 615.9 and a low of 604 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is 38,482.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 472. On the BSE, a total of 916,263 shares of Paytm were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹606.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹606.2

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 606.4. There has been a slight increase of 0.2 in the net change, resulting in a 0.03 percent change.

15 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.35%
3 Months-32.24%
6 Months-32.11%
YTD14.15%
1 Year14.54%
15 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹606.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹606.2

As of the current data, Paytm stock has a price of 606.55. There has been a slight percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.35.

15 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹601.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Paytm shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 916,263 shares. The closing price of the shares was 601.45.

