Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock soars as trading opens

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Paytm's stock opened at ₹604 and closed at ₹601.45. The stock reached a high of ₹615.9 and a low of ₹604 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹38,482.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹472. On the BSE, a total of 916,263 shares of Paytm were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹606.4. There has been a slight increase of 0.2 in the net change, resulting in a 0.03 percent change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.35%
|3 Months
|-32.24%
|6 Months
|-32.11%
|YTD
|14.15%
|1 Year
|14.54%
As of the current data, Paytm stock has a price of ₹606.55. There has been a slight percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.35.
On the last day, the volume of Paytm shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 916,263 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹601.45.
