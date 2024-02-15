Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets in trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹353.5 and closed at ₹380.35. The high for the day was ₹360 and the low was ₹342.35. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹21,744.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹380.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,603,549 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-31.05%
|3 Months
|-65.96%
|6 Months
|-60.87%
|YTD
|-46.16%
|1 Year
|-46.76%
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹325.3. There has been a percentage change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.05, suggesting a significant drop.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,603,549 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹380.35.
