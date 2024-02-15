Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 342.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.3 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 353.5 and closed at 380.35. The high for the day was 360 and the low was 342.35. The market capitalization of Paytm is 21,744.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 380.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,603,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-31.05%
3 Months-65.96%
6 Months-60.87%
YTD-46.16%
1 Year-46.76%
15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹325.3, down -4.98% from yesterday's ₹342.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 325.3. There has been a percentage change of -4.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.05, suggesting a significant drop.

15 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹380.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,603,549 shares. The closing price of the shares was 380.35.

