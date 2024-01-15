Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 684.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 692.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 686.35 and closed at 684.45 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 695.95, while the lowest price was 684.45. Paytm's market capitalization is 43,960.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 502.65. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on the last trading day was 116,491.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹684.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 116,491. The closing price for the day was 684.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.