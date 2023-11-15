Paytm Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Paytm opened at ₹891.95 and closed at ₹895.55. The stock reached a high of ₹899.1 and a low of ₹890.7. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹56,713.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on this day was 59,484.
15 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST
