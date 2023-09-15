Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 838.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 851 and closed at 838.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 867, while the lowest was 847.2. The market capitalization of Paytm is 54,289.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 157,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹838.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a BSE volume of 157,624 shares with a closing price of 838.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.