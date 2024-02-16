Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 325.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 325.3 and closed at 342.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 338.4 and a low of 325.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is 20,658.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, while the 52-week low is 342.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,104,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹325.85, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹325.25

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 325.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.18. This translates to a net change of 0.6 in the stock price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹342.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 1,104,670 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 342.35.

