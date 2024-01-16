Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹694.6, the close price was ₹692.2, the high was ₹722.3, and the low was ₹684. The market capitalization was ₹45,436.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 288,043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.