Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 715.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 694.6, the close price was 692.2, the high was 722.3, and the low was 684. The market capitalization was 45,436.82 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 288,043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹722.5, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹715.45

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 722.5. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 7.05 compared to the previous trading session. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend in the Paytm stock.

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹725, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹715.45

As of the current data, the Paytm stock price is 725, with a net change of 9.55 and a percent change of 1.33. This means that the stock has increased in value by 9.55 and has seen a 1.33% increase in its price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹692.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the BSE was 288,043. The closing price for the shares was 692.2.

