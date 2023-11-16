Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock tumbles in market trading

On the last day, Paytm had an open price of ₹913.05 and a close price of ₹893.6. The stock reached a high of ₹925 and a low of ₹903.4. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹58,357.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 116,580 shares.
Paytm's stock price is currently at ₹915.95 with a net change of -3.55 and a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.56%
|3 Months
|4.89%
|6 Months
|27.33%
|YTD
|73.09%
|1 Year
|46.7%
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹919.5. It has experienced a percent change of 2.9, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 25.9, which means the stock has gained 25.9 points. This data suggests that Paytm stock is performing well and has seen a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 116,580 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹893.6.
