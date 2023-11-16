Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock tumbles in market trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 919.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm had an open price of 913.05 and a close price of 893.6. The stock reached a high of 925 and a low of 903.4. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 58,357.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 439.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 116,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹915.95, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹919.5

Paytm's stock price is currently at 915.95 with a net change of -3.55 and a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

16 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.56%
3 Months4.89%
6 Months27.33%
YTD73.09%
1 Year46.7%
16 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹919.5, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹893.6

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 919.5. It has experienced a percent change of 2.9, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 25.9, which means the stock has gained 25.9 points. This data suggests that Paytm stock is performing well and has seen a significant increase in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹893.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm had a total volume of 116,580 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 893.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.