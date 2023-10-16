Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 939.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's 932.9

13 min read . 16 Oct 2023

13 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 932.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 949 and closed at 957.6. The highest price for the day was 967, while the lowest was 929. The market capitalization of Paytm stood at 59,182.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 984.9, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The total BSE volume for the day was 155,681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹939.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹932.9

Paytm's stock closed at 939.35 today, reflecting a 0.69% increase from the previous day's closing price of 932.9. This represents a net change of 6.45.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was 925.1, while the high price reached 943.55.

16 Oct 2023, 03:47 PM IST Paytm share price: Goldman Sachs gives 'buy' tag, predicts 30% upside in long term

Goldman Sachs believes that Paytm share price may go up to 1,250 apiece levels in long term

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/paytm-share-price-goldman-sachs-gives-buy-tag-predicts-30-upside-in-long-term-11697449942710.html

16 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for One 97 Communications Ltd stock is 438.35 and the 52-week high price is 983.55.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹934.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹932.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 934.65. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹937.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹932.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 937.5. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.6.

16 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 932.1 and a high price of 943.55 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹938.05, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹932.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 938.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 932.1 and a high price of 943.55 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹937.75, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹932.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 937.75 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and has gained 4.85 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹937.55, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹932.9

The current data for Paytm's stock shows that the stock price is 937.55. There has been a 0.5% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, which means that the stock has increased by 4.65.

16 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 932.1 and a high price of 943.55 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹937.25, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹932.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is 937.25. There has been a 0.47 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.35.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 932.1 and a high price of 943.55.

16 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹935.65, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹932.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 935.65. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.75, reinforcing the positive movement of the stock. Overall, these numbers suggest that Paytm stock is performing well in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹939.25, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹932.9

As of the current data, the Paytm stock price is 939.25. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 934 and a high price of 943.55 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹937, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹932.9

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 937. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹932.9, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹957.6

According to the current data, the stock price of Paytm is 932.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.58% or a net change of -24.7.

16 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹957.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 155,681. The closing price of each share was 957.6.

