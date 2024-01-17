Paytm Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹718 and closed at ₹715.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹750, while the lowest was ₹717. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹47,462.73 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,024,343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.