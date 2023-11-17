Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 919.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, Paytm opened at 922 and closed at 919.5, reaching a high of 922 and a low of 898.5. The market cap was at 57462.15 crore. The 52-week high was at 998.3 and the 52-week low was at 439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 151783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹919.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 151,783 shares with a closing price of 919.5.

