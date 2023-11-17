Paytm Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹922 and closed at ₹919.5, reaching a high of ₹922 and a low of ₹898.5. The market cap was at ₹57462.15 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was at ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the day was 151783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹919.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 151,783 shares with a closing price of ₹919.5.