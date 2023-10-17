Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹941.9, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹939.35

On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹935.65, close price was ₹932.9, high was ₹943.55, and low was ₹925.1. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹59,592.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹984.9 and the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 52,348. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88 One 97 Communications 941.9 2.55 0.27 984.9 439.6 59696.51 Muthoot Finance 1247.9 3.8 0.31 1379.95 911.4 50096.72 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services 285.1 -0.05 -0.02 346.4 191.2 35169.89

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹928 and a high price of ₹946.5 on the current day.

One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for One 97 Communications Ltd stock is 438.35, while the 52-week high price is 983.55.

Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹935, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹939.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹935. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Click here for Paytm AGM

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 943.38 10 Days 913.77 20 Days 885.07 50 Days 870.02 100 Days 838.44 300 Days 721.32

Paytm share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 8 8 7 Buy 4 4 4 4 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹939.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹932.9 The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹939.35. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, further confirming the positive movement in the stock.

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹932.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 52,348 shares, with a closing price of ₹932.9.