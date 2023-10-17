comScore
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹941.9, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹939.35

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 939.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PaytmPremium
Paytm

On the last day, Paytm's open price was 935.65, close price was 932.9, high was 943.55, and low was 925.1. The market capitalization of Paytm was 59,592.13 crore. The 52-week high was 984.9 and the 52-week low was 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 52,348.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36:06 PM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm closed today at ₹941.9, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹939.35

Today, the closing price of Paytm stock was 941.9, with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 939.35.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18:21 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services805.04.850.61932.35690.976158.99
Shriram Finance1889.9523.31.251974.951172.070764.88
One 97 Communications941.92.550.27984.9439.659696.51
Muthoot Finance1247.93.80.311379.95911.450096.72
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services285.1-0.05-0.02346.4191.235169.89
17 Oct 2023, 05:30:08 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 928 and a high price of 946.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19:15 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹939.85, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹939.35

Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price is 939.85. There has been a 0.05 percent change, with a net change of 0.5.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16:29 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for One 97 Communications Ltd stock is 438.35, while the 52-week high price is 983.55.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:09 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services805.95.750.72932.35690.976244.14
Shriram Finance1884.117.450.931974.951172.070545.84
One 97 Communications941.552.20.23984.9439.659674.33
Muthoot Finance1249.35.20.421379.95911.450152.93
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services284.95-0.2-0.07346.4191.235151.39
17 Oct 2023, 02:23:36 PM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹935, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 935. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 02:19:34 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 928 and a high price of 946.5 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:15 PM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹939, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 939 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.04% and has decreased by 0.35.

17 Oct 2023, 01:38:36 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days943.38
10 Days913.77
20 Days885.07
50 Days870.02
100 Days838.44
300 Days721.32
17 Oct 2023, 01:19:34 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 928 and a high price of 946.5 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:08:26 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹939.2, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 939.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:50:00 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:07 PM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹938.75, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current stock price of Paytm is 938.75, with a slight decrease of 0.06%. This translates to a net change of -0.6.

17 Oct 2023, 12:34:20 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Cards & Payment Services805.555.40.67932.35690.976211.02
Shriram Finance1874.257.60.411974.951172.070177.03
One 97 Communications935.4-3.95-0.42984.9439.659284.55
Muthoot Finance1244.650.550.041379.95911.449966.25
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services286.00.850.3346.4191.235280.92
17 Oct 2023, 12:15:23 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of One 97 Communications stock today is 928, while the high price is 946.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:08:17 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8887
Buy4444
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:41:49 AM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹931.15, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is 931.15. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of 8.2 from the previous value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14:27 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹939.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 939.9, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage and the net change is positive. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of Paytm stock.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:26 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 934.1 and a high price of 946.5 in the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:29:11 AM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹942.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 942.25 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:19:24 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of 934.1 and a high of 946.5 today.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02:28 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 09:07:01 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹939.35, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹932.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 939.35. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.45, further confirming the positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11:09 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹932.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Paytm was 52,348 shares, with a closing price of 932.9.

