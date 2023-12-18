Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges on positive trading day

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm stock was ₹603.65 and the closing price was ₹606.2. The highest price of the day was ₹609.45, while the lowest price was ₹600.4. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹38,460.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹472. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 480,518 shares.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹611. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹5.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.93%
|3 Months
|-35.02%
|6 Months
|-32.29%
|YTD
|14.14%
|1 Year
|13.99%
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹610.7. There has been a 0.8 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.85.
On the last day of Paytm trading on the BSE, a total of 480,518 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹606.2 per share.
