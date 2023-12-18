Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 605.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm stock was 603.65 and the closing price was 606.2. The highest price of the day was 609.45, while the lowest price was 600.4. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently 38,460.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 472. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 480,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹611, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹605.85

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 611. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 5.15.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.93%
3 Months-35.02%
6 Months-32.29%
YTD14.14%
1 Year13.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹610.7, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹605.85

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 610.7. There has been a 0.8 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.85.

18 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹606.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm trading on the BSE, a total of 480,518 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 606.2 per share.

