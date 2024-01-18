Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹740.15 and closed at ₹747.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹769, while the lowest price was ₹730.3. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at ₹46,732.39 crore. In the past year, the stock's highest price was ₹998.3 and the lowest price was ₹502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 542,361 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹735.85, which represents a decrease of 1.54%. The net change in the stock price is -11.5, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Paytm's stock is experiencing a downward trend.
On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 542,361. The closing price of these shares was ₹747.35.
