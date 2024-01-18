Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 747.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 735.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 740.15 and closed at 747.35. The highest price reached during the day was 769, while the lowest price was 730.3. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 46,732.39 crore. In the past year, the stock's highest price was 998.3 and the lowest price was 502.65. The BSE volume for the day was 542,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹735.85, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹747.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 735.85, which represents a decrease of 1.54%. The net change in the stock price is -11.5, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Paytm's stock is experiencing a downward trend.

18 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹747.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Paytm's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 542,361. The closing price of these shares was 747.35.

