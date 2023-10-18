Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹948.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹941.9

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was ₹942.55, and the close price was ₹939.35. The stock reached a high of ₹946.5 and a low of ₹928 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹59,753.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹984.9, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 111,742 shares.
Paytm share price Today :Paytm closed today at ₹948.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹941.9
Paytm stock closed at ₹948.05, showing a 0.65% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹941.9. The net change in the stock price was 6.15.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|799.15
|-5.7
|-0.71
|932.35
|690.9
|75605.53
|Shriram Finance
|1860.75
|-27.55
|-1.46
|1974.95
|1172.0
|69671.56
|One 97 Communications
|948.05
|6.15
|0.65
|984.9
|439.6
|60086.29
|Muthoot Finance
|1251.4
|0.5
|0.04
|1379.95
|911.4
|50237.23
|Sundaram Finance
|3300.0
|1.55
|0.05
|3326.1
|2173.05
|36365.13
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹935.05 and a high price of ₹951 on the current day.
One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for One 97 Communications Ltd stock is 438.35, while the 52-week high price is 983.55.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of One 97 Communications stock today was ₹928, while the high price reached was ₹946.5.
Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|950.25
|10 Days
|921.98
|20 Days
|889.25
|50 Days
|873.27
|100 Days
|840.64
|300 Days
|723.35
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹928 and a high price of ₹946.5 on the current day.
Paytm Live Updates
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹928 and a high of ₹946.5 today.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of One 97 Communications reached a low of ₹928 and a high of ₹946.5 on the current day.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹928 and a high price of ₹946.5 on the current day.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|12.65%
|6 Months
|45.98%
|YTD
|77.32%
|1 Year
|40.0%
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹939.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 111,742 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹939.35.
