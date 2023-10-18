Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 948.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's 941.9

Paytm share price Today :Paytm closed today at ₹948.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹941.9 Paytm stock closed at ₹948.05, showing a 0.65% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹941.9. The net change in the stock price was 6.15.

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Cards & Payment Services 799.15 -5.7 -0.71 932.35 690.9 75605.53 Shriram Finance 1860.75 -27.55 -1.46 1974.95 1172.0 69671.56 One 97 Communications 948.05 6.15 0.65 984.9 439.6 60086.29 Muthoot Finance 1251.4 0.5 0.04 1379.95 911.4 50237.23 Sundaram Finance 3300.0 1.55 0.05 3326.1 2173.05 36365.13 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range The One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹935.05 and a high price of ₹951 on the current day.

One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for One 97 Communications Ltd stock is 438.35, while the 52-week high price is 983.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Cards & Payment Services 805.0 4.85 0.61 932.35 690.9 76158.99 Shriram Finance 1889.95 23.3 1.25 1974.95 1172.0 70764.88 One 97 Communications 941.9 2.55 0.27 984.9 439.6 59696.51 Muthoot Finance 1247.9 3.8 0.31 1379.95 911.4 50096.72 Sundaram Finance 3298.45 78.9 2.45 3326.1 2173.05 36348.04 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 950.25 10 Days 921.98 20 Days 889.25 50 Days 873.27 100 Days 840.64 300 Days 723.35 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.86% 3 Months 12.65% 6 Months 45.98% YTD 77.32% 1 Year 40.0%

