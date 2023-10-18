Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 948.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's 941.9

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 941.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

On the last day, the open price of Paytm was 942.55, and the close price was 939.35. The stock reached a high of 946.5 and a low of 928 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is 59,753.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 984.9, while the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm shares on that day was 111,742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Paytm stock closed at 948.05, showing a 0.65% increase from the previous day's closing price of 941.9. The net change in the stock price was 6.15.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for One 97 Communications Ltd stock is 438.35, while the 52-week high price is 983.55.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days950.25
10 Days921.98
20 Days889.25
50 Days873.27
100 Days840.64
300 Days723.35
18 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months12.65%
6 Months45.98%
YTD77.32%
1 Year40.0%
18 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹939.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm had a trading volume of 111,742 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 939.35.

