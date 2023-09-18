Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet on the Stock Market

Paytm's stock opened at ₹856.05 and closed at ₹855.8 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹895, while the low was ₹856.05. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹56,056.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹939, and the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm's shares was 184,180.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹883, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹883.65
The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹883. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹882.1, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹883.65
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹882.1 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, further confirming the decrease in price.
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|-7.61%
|6 Months
|53.05%
|YTD
|66.69%
|1 Year
|21.29%
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹883.65, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹855.8
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹883.65. There has been a percent change of 3.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 27.85, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹855.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Paytm on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 184,180. The closing price for the shares was ₹855.8.
