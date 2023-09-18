Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 883.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

Paytm's stock opened at 856.05 and closed at 855.8 on the last day. The high for the day was 895, while the low was 856.05. The market capitalization of Paytm was 56,056.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 939, and the 52-week low was 439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm's shares was 184,180.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹883, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹883.65

The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is 883. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

Click here for Paytm Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹882.1, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹883.65

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is 882.1 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, further confirming the decrease in price.

18 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months-7.61%
6 Months53.05%
YTD66.69%
1 Year21.29%
18 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹883.65, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹855.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is 883.65. There has been a percent change of 3.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 27.85, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount.

18 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹855.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Paytm on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 184,180. The closing price for the shares was 855.8.

