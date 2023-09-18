Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stocks Plummet on the Stock Market

Paytm's stock opened at ₹856.05 and closed at ₹855.8 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹895, while the low was ₹856.05. The market capitalization of Paytm was ₹56,056.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹939, and the 52-week low was ₹439.6. The BSE volume for Paytm's shares was 184,180.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹883. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.
Click here for Paytm Profit Loss
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the stock price is ₹882.1 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, further confirming the decrease in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|-7.61%
|6 Months
|53.05%
|YTD
|66.69%
|1 Year
|21.29%
The current data shows that the stock price of Paytm is ₹883.65. There has been a percent change of 3.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 27.85, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Paytm on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 184,180. The closing price for the shares was ₹855.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!