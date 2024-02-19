Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹318.75, closing at ₹325.25. The stock reached a high of ₹341.5 and a low of ₹318.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,690.29 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹998.3, and the low matched the last day's low at ₹318.35. The BSE trading volume for Paytm was 2,224,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.