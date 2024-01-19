Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm's shares was ₹735.85, and it closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹757.75, while the lowest was ₹721. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at ₹46,789.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹502.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm was 117,487 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 117,487 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹735.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!