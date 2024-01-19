Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 735.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 736.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Paytm's shares was 735.85, and it closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 757.75, while the lowest was 721. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently at 46,789.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 502.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Paytm was 117,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹735.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 117,487 shares. The closing price of the shares was 735.85.

