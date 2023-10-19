Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 948.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm

Paytm's stock opened at 941.95 and closed at 941.9 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 951, while the lowest was 935.05. The company's market capitalization is 60,144.06 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is 984.9, and the 52-week low is 439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of 936 and a high price of 973.65 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm trading at ₹969.15, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹948.05

The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is 969.15, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 21.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Click here for Paytm Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹945.9, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹948.05

Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price stands at 945.9. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, reflecting a decline in the stock price by that amount.

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months14.63%
6 Months47.14%
YTD78.52%
1 Year43.1%
19 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹955.9, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹948.05

The current stock price of Paytm is 955.9 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 7.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.83% from the previous trading day.

19 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹941.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 116,682 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares on that day was 941.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.