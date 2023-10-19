Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm's Stock Gains Momentum

Paytm's stock opened at ₹941.95 and closed at ₹941.9 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹951, while the lowest was ₹935.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹60,144.06 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm is ₹984.9, and the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,682 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The One 97 Communications stock reached a low price of ₹936 and a high price of ₹973.65 on the current day.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that its price is ₹969.15, with a percent change of 2.23 and a net change of 21.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
Click here for Paytm Profit Loss
Based on the current data, the Paytm stock price stands at ₹945.9. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, reflecting a decline in the stock price by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|3 Months
|14.63%
|6 Months
|47.14%
|YTD
|78.52%
|1 Year
|43.1%
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹955.9 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 7.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.83% from the previous trading day.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Paytm shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 116,682 shares. The closing price for Paytm shares on that day was ₹941.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!