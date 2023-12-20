Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹623.95 and closed at ₹615.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹625.75, while the lowest price was ₹618.6. The market capitalization of Paytm is ₹39,524.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹472. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 820,519.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.