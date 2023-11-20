Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹896.95 and closed at ₹905.4. The stock reached a high of ₹896.95 and a low of ₹870.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Paytm is currently ₹56,357.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹439.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 295,219 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.